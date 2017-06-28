Notice: Southwood Lands pathways blocked off on Event Days
June 28, 2017 —
Event Day Service commencing July 2017 – During event times:
Pathways in Southwood Lands will be blocked on Event Days when Rapid Transit is running, starting July 2017.
a. Gate on Snow Street closed at U of M
b. Openings blocked on the north and southeast corners of Snow/Markham at U of M and
c. Pathway blocked immediately west of Markham gate crossing to channel pedestrians from the south side of Markham to the north side pathway by the City of Winnipeg.
List of event days: http://umanitoba.ca/campus/parking/igf.html