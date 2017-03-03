Notice regarding film production on campus March 4

March 3, 2017 —

The following is a notice from Nomis Productions MB Inc. regarding Fort Garry campus:

Dear Residents/Staff of The University of Manitoba:

Nomis Productions Manitoba Inc. is preparing to film scenes for the feature film production “Nomis” on U of M Campus on Saturday March 4, 2017.

We will be filming at various interior and exterior locations on campus as indicated below.

In order to have a successful filming experience we like to keep staff, students and residents informed of our activities while we are on campus. You will see us on campus interior and exterior at the following buildings:

ST PAULS COLLEGE

ADMIN BUILDING

DAFOE LIBRARY

PLEASE NOTE:

ADMIN BUILDING, in the evening is where you may see a replicated Special Weapons and Tactic Team aka S.W.A.T Team arrive on set (campus) for filming purposes to add an authentic look to the scene.

Any and all weapons you may see are purely for theatrical purposes only and are being monitored with strict protocols by trained professionals from the time they arrive to set until they are wrapped and leave the location.

We have informed The City of Winnipeg and all pertinent personnel on U of M campus as well as 311, The Winnipeg Police and U of M Campus Security will be apprised of our movements throughout the day. To ensure the utmost highest level of safety is taken while we are on campus we have several measures in place including off duty officers with us in police cruisers close to our set to ensure everyone’s safety and a smooth filming day.

If you require further information please contact the Location Manager at 204-451-6534. The City of Winnipeg Film and Special Events office is aware of our filming plans. They can be contacted at 204-986-2138.

Your ongoing support of the Manitoba film industry is greatly appreciated.