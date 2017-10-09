North Meets South goes to Red Rising Magazine: Two-Spirit Launch

October 18, 2017 —

Join the North Meets South, Community Service-Learning group to learn about Indigenous experiences of being LGBTQ and two-spirit at the Red Rising Magazine launch of Issue 7: Two-Spirit. Hear from amazing speakers, and check out the new exhibit at the WAG!

Saturday, October 21, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., Winnipeg Art Gallery.

Please sign up on Community Link: https:// communitylink.umanitoba.ca/ submitter/form/start/11110

Suggested $10 donation to receive a copy of Issue 7.

Free entry into INSURGENCE/RESURGENCE for the after party.

As the WAG is a well-known landmark, this North Meets South excursion will meet at the WAG at 7:00 pm.

7:00 pm – Meet-up and Q&A with student staff, Juliana

7:30 pm – Launch

9:30 pm – Debrief with Juliana

10:00 pm – Optional INSURGENCE/RESURGENCE visit (on your own)

Speakers include:

Albert Mcleod

Joshua Whitehead

Dayna Danger

“Red Rising Magazine Issue 7: Two-Spirit is is about uplifting Two-Spirit voices and their creative expression to spark dialogue on why we need to decolonize the way we value gender and sexuality within our communities. Two-spirited people are the most marginalized in our communities due to the ongoing colonialism and assimilation that has resulted in gender and sexual-based violence, systemic oppression, and current suicide crisis on-reserve. Red Rising Collective members acknowledge the beauty, value and resistance of our two-spirited relatives, as they are impacted in many ways by both Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. As we embark on our collective journey of decolonization, we must honour two-spirited people for all their gifts Creator has given them.”

North Meets South: Truth, Healing, and Relations-Building is a program offered by Community Service-Learning that provides U of M students with monthly excursions, events and intercultural workshops to learn about our community.