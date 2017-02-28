Nominate a social worker, social activist or social work organization today

February 28, 2017 —

The Faculty of Social Work is now accepting nominations for the Helen Mann 50th Anniversary Award. The award recognizes a person or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the social work profession and/or to the field of social work in Manitoba.

Every year, the award is presented to the recipient(s) during the Faculty of Social Work’s Homecoming celebration. This year, the award will be presented on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at the Centre culturel franco-manitobain.

Nominations are considered by the Faculty of Social Work Homecoming Committee and must be received by March 31, 2017.

Nominators must fill out the nomination form and include the reason for the nomination along with biographical information about the nominee.

The guidelines for selection are as follows:

Those whose work has made a contribution to both the profession of social work and to the field of social welfare in Manitoba.

Persons or organizations whose work has not generally been publicly recognized or acknowledged.

All else being equal, weight shall be given to those nominees who are social workers.

More information about the award and a list of past recipients can be found at http://umanitoba.ca/faculties/social_work/about/1032.html

Please submit your nomination by March 31, 2017, to:

Berea Henderson

Email: Berea [dot] henderson [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Fax: (204) 474-7594

521 Tier Building

University of Manitoba

Winnipeg, MB

R3T 2N2