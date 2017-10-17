New workshops offered by Media Lab

October 13, 2017 —

The department of English, film, and theatre in the faculty of arts has launched a new workshop series for the 2017-2018 year looking to expand the technical know-how of not just their own students but members of the university community. The workshop series comprises sessions grouped into two categories as workshops, one-hour free classes that give a broad overview, and tech lunches, quick thirty-minute sessions focusing on a particular skill, platform, or resource.

This series includes events like working together online through digital collaboration tools like Google docs, to do-it-yourself clouding where you can host all your own data without worrying about where it might be stored. Tech lunches covering some topics as important to the campus community as managing the power settings on a Mac, and recording audio in the field using your smartphone.

The workshops are valuable beyond the humanities, and can be of use to scholars working in the social sciences and STEM fields. Alex Snukal, the technician for the media lab says of the program, “we like to think of the workshops as starting points and I hope that attendees will use the tools we discuss and the lab itself for projects which were conceived as a result of what we taught in the classes.”

More information on the workshops series can be found on the English, film, and theatre webpages here, or by contacting the media lab technician, Alex Snukal at alex.snukal(at)umanitoba(dot)ca