New walkway being installed

August 25, 2017 —

In an effort to improve pedestrian safety, Physical Plant – Operations & Maintenance will be installing a new walkway and crosswalk along Gilson Road between Engineering 1 and Duckworth Quad. Construction is scheduled to start within the next week; vehicle traffic may experience some minor inconveniences over the next two weeks.

This area was identified as a location that requires a marked crosswalk since it is a well-used, unmarked crossing.

The new crosswalk will be an opportunity to test the feasibility of a new, raised-tabletop crosswalk, similar to those used in school zones across city. The university will be seeking feedback from students and staff about the new style of crosswalk once construction has been completed.

Should you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact Lyle Morin at Lyle [dot] Morin [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.