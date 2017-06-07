New students welcomed at Head Start

June 7, 2017 —

On Saturday, June 3, over 700 incoming University of Manitoba students, their parents and families visited the Fort Garry campus for Head Start, a half-day event designed to help them prepare for the first year of university and to explore student life on campus.

Six faculties, University 1 and Student Recruitment offered information sessions during the event. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in campus tours, residence tours and to visit an Information Fair featuring 20 different campus units.

In case you missed it, check out the fun by taking a peek at Lisa Huang’s takeover of the @umstudent Instagram account.