New PERKS for FKRM students

May 17, 2017 —

On April 30, 2017 the Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreational Management student council name changed from SAHPER (Student Association of Health Physical Education & Recreation) to PERKS Council.

The new acronym stands for Physical Education Recreation Kinesiology Student Council.

“As a council we recognized the importance to have the stream of ‘Kinesiology’ incorporated in the student council title,” says Courtney Gabrielle, PERKS Council President and fourth-year FKRM student.

The student council was first established in 1966 with a mission to provide an opportunity for academic enhancement as well as social interaction for all our faculty students. All FKRM students are members of this organization. The council, elected by the student body, is dedicated to clearly communicating and promoting opportunities—for all students in all programs—that enrich academic learning, professional development, and social experiences that create a positive sense of community membership.

Student council elections were held on March 7-9, 2017. The faculty students voted on PERKS Council as the new name for student council. The group will continue to provide current information about professional and career developments in physical education, recreation, and kinesiology. The council will promote active living and social well-being by offering a wide range of positive and fun social events throughout the year.

This year’s council also features a number of second and third-year students.

“This is important,” says Gabrielle, “for PERKS to build continuity and forge ahead with long-term goals.”

The PERKS Council will continue to provide an opportunity for academic enhancement and social interaction for faculty students. The council will continue to be dedicated to clearly communicating and promoting opportunities—for all students in all programs—that enrich academic learning, professional development, and social experiences that create a positive sense of community membership.

“We will represent student interests to staff and professors in our programs, the University of Manitoba Students’ Union (UMSU), Senate, and other professional organizations in the community. PERKS council will continue to organize all sorts of other activities such as graduation celebration, grad pictures, rings, and clothing that show case student pride in being members of FKRM,” adds Gabrielle.