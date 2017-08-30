New partnership will enhance Truth and Reconciliation education nationally

August 30, 2017 —

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) at the University of Manitoba is taking another important step forward with Kevin Lamoureux taking the new role as the National Education Lead.

Lamoureux joins the NCTR on interchange for one year from the University of Winnipeg where he serves as the Associate Vice-President Indigenous Affairs. U of W is an original founding partner of NCTR and a valued member of the network of institutions committed to the work of Truth and Reconciliation.

“I am very humbled and honoured to be able to serve the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation and its many partners,” Lamoureux said. “Across the country we are seeing the dream of Reconciliation brought to life through the hard work of educators, teachers and knowledge keepers. I am deeply proud to be part of a community that is committed to the process of healing.”

Lamoureux will help advance the NCTR’s education mandate. Among other duties, he will explore, build upon, and lead the development of specific education programs and partnerships for communities in the K-12 system, post-secondary system, public servants and newcomer populations.

“We are thrilled that Kevin is joining the team at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation,” says NCTR director Ry Moran. “Education is at the heart of making the changes we need to make in this country. In this role, Kevin will not only be providing support to educators across the country, but will also be strengthening the relationship between the National Centre and the University of Winnipeg.”

The NCTR has many partners across Canada, each vital to ensuring the NCTR succeeds in its mandate. Some education partners include Dalhousie University, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the University of British Columbia and the University of Alberta.

“We thank our partners at the University of Winnipeg for their continued collaboration as we expand the reach of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation into classrooms across Canada,” said Dr. David Barnard, President and Vice-Chancellor at the University of Manitoba. “Together we will continue the process of Reconciliation and the promotion of Indigenous education.”

About Kevin Lamourex

Kevin Lamoureux serves as the Associate Vice-President, Indigenous Affairs at the University of Winnipeg, as faculty at the University of Winnipeg and the University of Manitoba, and is a well-known public speaker. Lamoureux has served as co-Chair for the Provincial Task Force on Educational Outcomes for Children in Care, scholar-in-residence for several school divisions, and education consultant throughout Manitoba and across Canada. His writing has been featured frequently in newspapers and many academic journals. Lamoureux is working towards his PhD in the University of Manitoba’s Wellness and Sustainability cohort. He works closely with schools throughout Manitoba in support of Indigenous education and the inclusion of Indigenous perspectives; enrichment and talent development, and works with troubled and disengaged students.

About NCTR

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation’s mandate is derived directly from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. The NCTR is the permanent home for all statements, documents, and other materials gathered by the TRC and focuses on a broad range of archival, education, research and community engagement initiatives both domestically and abroad. The NCTR is located at the University of Manitoba and works in partnership with a wide variety of agencies and organizations to advance Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.