New head named for Department of Animal Science

January 20, 2017 —

Dr. Martin Nyachoti has accepted a position as Head of the Department of Animal Science for a five year term effective January 2017. Martin received his undergraduate training at the University of Nairobi, Kenya and continued with his M.Sc. (1995) and Ph.D. (1998) training in poultry and swine nutrition at the University of Guelph. He joined the University of Manitoba in 2000 as an Assistant Professor in swine nutrition and management. Martin has held a number of leadership positions in the department of Animal Science, including Associate Head, Acting Head and Director of the T.K. Cheung Centre for Animal Science Research.

Martin’s area of research continues to be focused on digestive physiology of pigs, where he has made significant contributions to feed ingredient evaluation and nutrition strategies aimed at maintaining gut health and reducing the environmental foot print of swine production. His expertise has led to many national and international speaking engagements, and his appointment as a Visiting Professor at both the University of Nairobi and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He has been recognized for his research, receiving a Merit Award for Outstanding Research in 2010 and 2013, and an Award for Excellence in Nutrition and Meat Science from the Canadian Society of Animal Science in 2013.

Martin’s teaching experience includes diploma, degree and graduate courses in areas related to animal nutrition and monogastric production systems. His research program continues to support a large research team which includes one MSc, five PhD and two Postdoctoral fellows. This teaching contribution at the undergraduate and graduate level was recognized in 2006 with a Merit Award for Research and Teaching Excellence.

Martin is taking over from Dr. Laurie Connor, who served two terms as Head. During her tenure, Laurie was instrumental in attracting a significant number of new academic hires to the Department of Animal Science. She has worked to upgrade many of the Department’s research laboratories and office space for graduate students and technical staff as well as the recent upgrade of the T.K. Cheung Centre for Animal Science Research to meet new Level 2 biosecurity standards.