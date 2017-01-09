New fund helps Faculty recruit Indigenous Scholar

January 12, 2017 —

The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences is seeking its first Indigenous Scholar.

The position, which is one of six supported through the University of Manitoba’s new Indigenous Scholars Initiative, will employ an individual to work in scholarly areas that will advance the University’s goals in Indigenous Achievement as stated in the Strategic Plan, 2015-2020, Taking Our Place.

“We welcome applications from candidates from a wide range of disciplines, from agricultural business and economics, to food and nutritional sciences, to agricultural production and ecology,” says Dr. Brian Amiro, Indigenous Scholar Search Committee chair.

The tenure track position at the rank of Assistant Professor will commence on July 1, 2017, and will be include teaching, research and service/outreach duties. The successful candidate will be required to teach undergraduate and graduate courses in their area of expertise, with the inclusion of Indigenous perspectives and approaches. As well, the Scholar’s research and outreach program will be expected to focus on safe, healthy, just sustainable food systems for Indigenous Canadians and the broader population.

“We also see the Scholar working closely with other instructors to help include Indigenous knowledge and perspectives for all students,” says Amiro.

Candidates need to self-identify as Indigenous Canadian (First Nations, Métis, Inuit).

The complete Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences Indigenous Scholar position description can be found at online. Deadline to apply is February 27, 2017.