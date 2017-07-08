New department unites food and nutritional sciences

July 4, 2017 —

On March 21, 2017, the University of Manitoba’s Board of Governors approved the joining of the Departments of Food Science and Human Nutritional Sciences in the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences to form the new Department of Food and Human Nutritional Sciences. The merger was effective July 1, 2017. The head of the new unit is Dr. Jim House, who had previously served as the head of Human Nutritional Sciences and acting head of Food Science.

The new Department of Food and Human Nutritional Sciences unites the two key academic units in the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences that share a common vision of making outstanding contributions to the health and well-being of Manitobans and the economic health of the province and region through innovation and leadership in research and advanced education in food and nutritional sciences.

The new department maintains its core research and teaching strengths of food processing and preservation, food safety and quality assurance, metabolic and molecular nutrition and applied human nutrition. These core strengths will uniquely position the new department to strengthen and further establish linkages with other disciplines and academic units seeking to understand the relationship between food consumption and the health of individuals and communities.

A Student FAQ has been posted at http://umanitoba.ca/afs/student/fhns_faq.html.

The general office for the Department of Food and Human Nutritional Sciences is located in 209 Human Ecology Building, University of Manitoba. The Department’s general office phone number will be 204-474-6411.

If you have any questions, please contact either:

Dr. Karin Wittenberg, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences

204-474-9380 agdean [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Dr. Jim House, Department Head, Food and Human Nutritional Sciences

204-474-6837 james [dot] house [at] umanitoba [dot] ca