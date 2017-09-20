New Academic Jobs – September 20, 2017
New Academic Jobs - September 20, 2017
September 20, 2017 —
For information:
For information:
FACULTY OF ENGINEERING
Department of Computer Science
Position: Assistant or Associate Professors in Software Engineering and Databases/Data mining
Position number: 24366/24367
Deadline: November 30, 2017
Start date: July 1, 2018
For information:
Search Committee Chair at search [at] cs [dot] umanitoba [dot] ca
FACULTY OF SCIENCE
Department of Statistics
Position: Full-time tenure-track position at the Assistant Professor level
Position number: 24530
Deadline: November 20, 2017
Start date: July 1, 2018
For information:
Search Committee Chair at Liqun [dot] Wang [at] umanitoba [dot] ca