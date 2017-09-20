UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
New Academic Jobs – September 20, 2017

New Academic Jobs - September 20, 2017

September 20, 2017 — 

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING

Department of Computer Science

Position: Assistant or Associate Professors in Software Engineering and Databases/Data mining

Position number: 24366/24367

Deadline: November 30, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2018

For information:
Search Committee Chair at search [at] cs [dot] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

 

FACULTY OF SCIENCE

Department of Statistics

Position: Full-time tenure-track position at the Assistant Professor level

Position number: 24530

Deadline: November 20, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2018

For information:
Search Committee Chair at Liqun [dot] Wang [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

