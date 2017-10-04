New Academic Jobs – October 4, 2017
FACULTY OF ARCHITECTURE
Department of City Planning
Position: Full-time/Tenure Track Assistant/Associate Professor – Community-Engaged Scholarship & Indigenous Planning
Position Number: 24655
Deadline: Applications will be considered beginning December 1, 2017 and will be open until the position is filled.
Start Date: July 1, 2018
For information:
Richard Milgrom, Search Committee Chair, Faculty of Architecture via email richard [dot] milgrom [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
College of Nursing
Position: Assistant, Associate or Full Professor
Position number: 23684
Deadline: November 15, 2017; however applications will be accepted until a suitable candidate is appointed
Start date: To be negotiated
For information:
Dr. Beverly O’Connell, Dean, College of Nursing, via email acadnurse [at] umanitoba [dot] ca