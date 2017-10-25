New Academic Jobs – October 25, 2017

October 25, 2017 —

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Max Rady College of Medicine

Position: Bihler Chair in Stem Cell Research

Position Number: 24661

Deadline: November 24, 2017

Start Date: January 1, 2018

For information:

Dr. Terry Klassen

Head, Department of Pediatrics & Child Health

Max Rady College of Medicine

Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

University of Manitoba

Children’s Hospital

CE208 – 840 Sherbrook Street

Winnipeg, MB, R3A 1S1

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

College of Rehabilitation Sciences

Position: Assistant or Associate Professor

Deadline: December 31, 2017

For information:

Dr. Terry Klassen

Head, Department of Pediatrics & Child Health

Max Rady College of Medicine

Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

University of Manitoba

Children’s Hospital

CE208 – 840 Sherbrook Street

Winnipeg, MB, R3A 1S1

FACULTY OF ARCHITECTURE

Department of Landscape Architecture

Position: Assistant Professor, Full-Time/Tenure Track

Position Number: 24273

Deadline: Applications will be reviewed beginning January 5, 2018 and will remain open until the position is filled

Start Date: July 1, 2018

For information:

Dr. Terry Klassen

Head, Department of Pediatrics & Child Health

Max Rady College of Medicine

Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

University of Manitoba

Children’s Hospital

CE208 – 840 Sherbrook Street

Winnipeg, MB, R3A 1S1