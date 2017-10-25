New Academic Jobs – October 25, 2017
New Academic Jobs - October 25, 2017
RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Max Rady College of Medicine
Position: Bihler Chair in Stem Cell Research
Position Number: 24661
Deadline: November 24, 2017
Start Date: January 1, 2018
For information:
Dr. Terry Klassen
Head, Department of Pediatrics & Child Health
Max Rady College of Medicine
Rady Faculty of Health Sciences
University of Manitoba
Children’s Hospital
CE208 – 840 Sherbrook Street
Winnipeg, MB, R3A 1S1
RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
College of Rehabilitation Sciences
Position: Assistant or Associate Professor
Deadline: December 31, 2017
For information:
FACULTY OF ARCHITECTURE
Department of Landscape Architecture
Position: Assistant Professor, Full-Time/Tenure Track
Position Number: 24273
Deadline: Applications will be reviewed beginning January 5, 2018 and will remain open until the position is filled
Start Date: July 1, 2018
For information:
