New Academic Jobs – October 25, 2017

New Academic Jobs - October 25, 2017

October 25, 2017 — 

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Max Rady College of Medicine

Position: Bihler Chair in Stem Cell Research

Position Number: 24661

Deadline: November 24, 2017

Start Date: January 1, 2018

For information:
Dr. Terry Klassen
Head, Department of Pediatrics & Child Health
Max Rady College of Medicine
Rady Faculty of Health Sciences
University of Manitoba
Children’s Hospital
CE208 – 840 Sherbrook Street
Winnipeg, MB, R3A 1S1

 

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

College of Rehabilitation Sciences

Position: Assistant or Associate Professor

Deadline: December 31, 2017

For information:
Dr. Terry Klassen
Head, Department of Pediatrics & Child Health
Max Rady College of Medicine
Rady Faculty of Health Sciences
University of Manitoba
Children’s Hospital
CE208 – 840 Sherbrook Street
Winnipeg, MB, R3A 1S1

 

FACULTY OF ARCHITECTURE

Department of Landscape Architecture

Position: Assistant Professor, Full-Time/Tenure Track

Position Number: 24273

Deadline: Applications will be reviewed beginning January 5, 2018 and will remain open until the position is filled

Start Date: July 1, 2018

For information:
Dr. Terry Klassen
Head, Department of Pediatrics & Child Health
Max Rady College of Medicine
Rady Faculty of Health Sciences
University of Manitoba
Children’s Hospital
CE208 – 840 Sherbrook Street
Winnipeg, MB, R3A 1S1

 

