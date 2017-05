New Academic Jobs – May 10, 2017

May 10, 2017 —

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

College of Nursing

Position: Dean

For information:

Harry Parslow, Managing Partner hparslow [at] caldwellpartners [dot] com



CANADA RESEARCH CHAIR (Tier 1)

Position: Canada Research Chair (CRC, Tier 1) in marine oil spill science

Position number: 23319

Start Date: May 1, 2018

For information:

Dr. Feiyue Wang

Search Committee Chair

The University of Manitoba

Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Environment, Earth, and Resources

Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3T 2N2 Canada

Email: Sharon [dot] Kirsch [at] umanitoba [dot] ca



STUDENT COUNSELLING CENTRE

Position: Instructor 1

Deadline: June 5, 2017

Start Date: July 1, 2017

For information:

Prof. David Ness

Director, Student Counselling Centre

474 University Centre

University of Manitoba

Winnipeg, MB

R3T 2N2

David_Ness [at] UManitoba [dot] ca

Phone: (204) 474-8619, Fax (204) 474-7558