New Academic Jobs – March 10, 2017

March 10, 2017 —

Assistant Professor Tenure Track Position

Robson Hall, Faculty of Law

University of Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Robson Hall, Faculty of Law invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for a Faculty position of Assistant Professor (tenure-track) Position Number 23382 to begin July 1, 2017. While no specific area of legal expertise or scholarship is listed, the candidate should be able and willing to contribute to at least two of the core areas of concentration on the JD degree (e.g., Contract, Tort, Property, Trusts, Criminal Law and Public Law).

Robson Hall has recently welcomed a new Dean and is entering into an extraordinary period of curriculum redevelopment with a focus on teaching and research excellence and an emphasis on professional practice. In 2014 Robson Hall marked its 100th anniversary and prides itself as the oldest Law School in Western Canada. It is home to three research centres (Legal Research Institute, Desautels Centre for Private Enterprise and the Centre for Human Rights Research), four peer-reviewed academic journals (Asper Review of International Business and Trade Law, Canadian Journal of Human Rights, Manitoba Law Journal and Underneath the Golden Boy) and two endowed chairs (Asper Chair in International Business and Trade Law and Marcel A. Desautels Chair in Private Enterprise and the Law). Faculty members provide external leadership through work with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, the Law Reform Commission, non-government organizations, as well as a wide range of professional bodies and scholarly organizations. The Faculty offers a JD and a Research LLM and is proud of the achievements of its alumni who contribute to the legal profession as well as a wide range of business and public service, nationally and internationally.

The ideal candidate will be an enthusiastic and committed researcher and teacher, with an active and developing research profile. The successful applicant will provide academic leadership in the development and advancement of core JD courses through teaching innovation as well as develop their individual area of research and scholarship through the highest standards of excellence in terms of originality, impact and academic rigour.

Applicants for the position will:

Hold a JD and LLM, and preference will be given to those with a doctorate in law or equivalent experience in legal scholarship.

Have experience and an excellent record of high quality teaching in law subjects.

Be willing to contribute to at least two of the core areas on the JD degree.

Have experience and proven track record of, or potential for, quality research and publishing in a law subject as demonstrated in publications in peer-reviewed journals or other refereed fora or peer-edited equivalents.

Have a record of, or potential for, supervising research students.

Be an independent worker with experience in managing teaching, research and administrative duties.

Demonstrate they can work as part of a team within a collegial environment.

Have excellent interpersonal skills and be able to work in a diverse environment.

Have excellent communication skills, both verbally and in writing.

Be expected to contribute to all aspects of the academic life of the Faculty and University.

Have excellent presentation skills in communicating with a variety of people, including students, colleagues and external stakeholders.

Applicants should provide a cover letter outlining their research interests and teaching experience; a curriculum vitae; one or two samples of their writing (preferably published works); as well as arrange to have copies of all academic transcripts and three letters of reference sent directly to the Faculty at the address below. Review of applications will commence on March 27, 2017, and will continue until the position is filled.

Dr. Jonathan Black-Branch, Dean

University of Manitoba

Faculty of Law

Winnipeg, MB R3T 2N2

Email: lawdean [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

The University of Manitoba is strongly committed to equity and diversity within its community and especially welcomes applications from women, members of racialized communities, Indigenous persons, persons with disabilities, persons of all sexual orientations and genders, and others who may contribute to the further diversification of ideas. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be given priority.

Application materials, including letters of reference, will be handled in accordance with the protection of privacy provision of “The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy” (Manitoba). Please note that curricula vitae and other documentation may be provided to participating members of the search process.

For more information on this and other opportunities, please visit: umanitoba.ca/employment

EDUCATIONAL ADMINISTRATION-Position #23514

THE UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA- The Department of Educational Administration, Foundations, and Psychology, Faculty of Education, invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track position at the level of Assistant Professor in the area of Educational Administration.

The Department of Educational Administration, Foundations, and Psychology in the Faculty of Education has 14.5 full time equivalent (FTE) faculty members who perform research, service, and teaching responsibilities in the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), Post-Baccalaureate Diploma in Education (PBDE), Master of Education (M.Ed.), and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) programmes in different areas of the Faculty. The Department offers courses in the following graduate specialization areas: educational administration, adult and post-secondary education, counselling psychology, cross-cultural, sociological and philosophical foundations of education, and inclusive education.

Applicants must have expertise, demonstrated by both experience and scholarship in the administration of Canadian educational systems, in one or more of the following areas: educational leadership, educational governance, and educational law. In light of the interdisciplinary focus of the Educational Administration Area Group at the University of Manitoba, applicants are encouraged to draw connections of their scholarship to other sub-fields in education. Administrative experience and/or scholarship in Indigenous education will also be considered an asset.

At the time of the appointment, applicants must have, or be near the completion of, an earned doctoral degree related to the study of educational administration or educational leadership. The applicant must have demonstrable capacity, potential, and interest in research and the ability to teach well as the successful candidate will teach at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, and supervise graduate students. In addition to teaching, scholarship, and Faculty/University service activities, the successful candidate will be expected to develop and sustain strong working relationships with educational organizations and other potential professional partners.

Salary will be commensurate with experience and qualifications. The start date for the position is July 1st 2017 or as soon thereafter as possible. The University of Manitoba is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. Applications are encouraged from qualified applicants including members of visible minorities, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and people of all sexual orientations and genders. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be given priority.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, curriculum vitae, and the names and contact information for three references by April 9, 2017 to Dr. Rob Renaud, c/o The Dean’s Office,-Faculty of Education 225 Education, Winnipeg, MB R3T 2N2, or by email to Tamara [dot] Gillam [at] umanitoba [dot] ca. Application materials, including letters of reference, will be handled in accordance with the protection of privacy provisions of “The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy” (Manitoba). Please note that curriculum vitae may be provided to participating members of the search process.

INCLUSIVE EDUCATION-Position #23512

THE UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA- The Department of Educational Administration, Foundations and Psychology, Faculty of Education, invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track position at the level of Assistant Professor in the area of Inclusive Education.

The Department of Educational Administration, Foundations and Psychology in the Faculty of Education has 14.5 full time equivalent (FTE) faculty members who perform research, service, and teaching responsibilities in the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), Post-Baccalaureate Diploma in Education (PBDE), Master of Education (M.Ed.) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) programmes in different areas of the Faculty. In a collegial environment, the Department offers courses in the following graduate specialization areas: educational administration, adult and post-secondary education, counselling psychology, cross-cultural, sociological and philosophical foundations of education, and inclusive education.

Applicants must have expertise, as demonstrated by both experience and scholarship in inclusive education. This department takes an inclusive and non-categorical approach to inclusive pedagogies and technologies, leadership in innovative inclusive service delivery, positive psychology, and authentic assessment. Teaching experience and/or scholarship in promoting Indigenous education and/or mental health and wellness also will be considered an asset.

At the time of the appointment, applicants must have, or be near the completion of, an earned doctoral degree related to the study of inclusive education. The applicant must have capacity, potential, and interest in research and scholarship, and the ability to teach well. The successful candidate will teach at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, and supervise graduate students. In addition to teaching, research and scholarship, and Faculty/University service activities, the successful candidate will be expected to develop and sustain strong working relationships with educational organizations and other potential professional partners.

Salary will be commensurate with experience and qualifications. The start date for the position is July 1st 2017 or as soon thereafter as possible. The University of Manitoba is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. Applications are encouraged from qualified applicants including members of visible minorities, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities and people of all sexual orientations and genders. All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be given priority.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, curriculum vitae, and the names and contact information for three references by April 14, 2017 to Dr. Rob Renaud, C/o Ms. Tamara Gillam, Office of the Dean, Rm. 225 Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3T 2N2; Telephone (204)-474-9170; Fax: (204)-474-7550, email: Tamara [dot] Gillam [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Application materials, including letters of reference, will be handled in accordance with the protection of privacy provisions of “The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act” (Manitoba). Please note that curriculum vitae may be provided to participating members of the search process.