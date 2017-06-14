UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
New Academic Jobs – June 14, 2017

June 14, 2017 — 

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

College of Nursing

Position: Instructor II or Senior Instructor

Position number: 24149

Deadline: July 10, 2017

Start Date: August 1, 2017

For information:
Dr. Beverly O’Connell, Dean, College of Nursing, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, R3T 2N2, or acadnurs [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

 

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

College of Nursing

Position: Instructor II or Senior Instructor

Position number: 24150

Deadline: July 10, 2017

Start Date: August 1, 2017

For information:
Dr. Beverly O’Connell, Dean, College of Nursing, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, R3T 2N2, or acadnurs [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

