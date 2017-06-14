New Academic Jobs – June 14, 2017
New Academic Jobs - June 14, 2017
June 14, 2017 —
For information:
For information:
RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
College of Nursing
Position: Instructor II or Senior Instructor
Position number: 24149
Deadline: July 10, 2017
Start Date: August 1, 2017
For information:
Dr. Beverly O’Connell, Dean, College of Nursing, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, R3T 2N2, or acadnurs [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
College of Nursing
Position: Instructor II or Senior Instructor
Position number: 24150
Deadline: July 10, 2017
Start Date: August 1, 2017
For information:
Dr. Beverly O’Connell, Dean, College of Nursing, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, R3T 2N2, or acadnurs [at] umanitoba [dot] ca