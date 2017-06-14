New Academic Jobs – June 14, 2017

As one of the few Aerospace-related programs in Canada, the Aerospace Program Management Certificate is uniquely designed for this vibrant Manitoba sector. The field is in a state of constant development, and the program helps develop leaders to help fuel the future in Canadian Aerospace.

Students come from both private industry and the public sector (Military students are sponsored by the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Studies). Typically, students are, or plan to become, a manufacturing production and operations manager, product or process design leader, or procurement and logistic support professional.

This program is composed of six required courses and one elective course and can be completed in as little as 10 months or up to a maximum of three years. The course work allows students to make great leaps in their careers as industry leaders. “These courses have provided a broad understanding and appreciation of aerospace, from the operational principles of an aircraft in flight to the decades-long process that is the aerospace lifecycle”, says recent student Aaron Brown.

On top of the course work, he says that the instructors “are engaging, dynamic lecturers who bring a wealth of knowledge to their classes … being RCAF officers, pilots, professional aerospace engineers, and business leaders all-in-one, their credibility in the subject is unquestionable”.

If you, or someone in your organization, would be interested in the program, visit the Post-Baccalaureate Aerospace Program Management webpage, offered from Extended Education at the University of Manitoba, because as Aaron concludes, “I would strongly recommend this program to anyone pursuing a leadership role in the aerospace community, as well as existing senior leaders who may have come recently from other industries”.