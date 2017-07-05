New Academic Jobs – July 5, 2017
FACULTY OF ARCHITECTURE
Department of Architecture
Position: Assistant Professor
Position number: 24086
Deadline: September 1, 2017
Start Date: January 1, 2018
For information:
Carlos Rueda
Head, Department of Architecture
Faculty of Architecture
201 John A. Russell Building
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, MB R3T 2N2
Carlos [dot] Rueda [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
CANADA RESEARCH CHAIR
Tier 2 in Tumor Biology
Position: Assistant Professor
Position number: #CRC #23717 Professorial #23718
Deadline: August 11, 2017
For information:
Dr. Thomas Klonisch, Chair of the Search Committee
Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Science
Room 130 Basic Medical Sciences 745 Bannatyne Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3E 0J9 CANADA
c/o Ms. Jacki Armstrong: Jacki [dot] armstrong [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Max Rady College of Medicine
Position: Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiologist
Position number: 23171
Deadline: August 31, 2017
For information:
Chair, Heart Failure Search Committee
Search Committee
Department of Internal Medicine
GC425, 820 Sherbrook Street
Winnipeg, MB R3A 1R9