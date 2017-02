New Academic Jobs – February 1, 2017

February 1, 2017 —

FACULTY OF SOCIAL WORK

Inner City Social Work Program

Position: Assistant Professor

Position number: 20800

Deadline: Accepted until the position is filled

For information:

Chair, Recruitment and Hiring Committee

c/o Jodi Petch

EMAIL: jodi [dot] petch [at] umanitoba [dot] ca



FACULTY OF KINESIOLOGY AND RECREATION MANAGEMENT

Position: Assistant Professor in Indigenous Land-Based Education (Physical Education) & Assistant Professor in Indigenous Land-Based Education (Recreation Management and Community Development)

Position numbers: 23389 & 23390

Deadline: March 6, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2017

For information:

Dr. Douglas Brown, Dean (Douglas [dot] Brown [at] umanitoba [dot] ca) or Dr. Sarah Teetzel, Search Committee Chair (Sarah [dot] Teetzel [at] umanitoba [dot] ca), Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management, University of Manitoba



RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Department of Physiology & Pathophysiology

Position: Assistant Professor (Tenure Track)

Position number: 23456

Deadline: March 6, 2017

Start date: May 1, 2017

For information:

Dr. Janice Dodd, Chair Search Committee, Tel: (204) 789-3696, e-mail: Janice [dot] Dodd [at] umanitoba [dot] ca