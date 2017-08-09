New Academic Jobs – August 9, 2017
New Academic Jobs - August 9, 2017
RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Department of occupational Therapy
Position: Senior Instructor
Position number: 24006
Deadline: August 15, 2017
Start date: September 1, 2017
For information:
Dr. Reg Urbanowski, Dean
Search Committee Chair and Dean
College of Rehabilitation Sciences, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences
University of Manitoba,
771 McDermot Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA
R3E 0T6
Email: reg [dot] urbanowski [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
FACULTY OF SCIENCE
Department of Statistics
Position: Statistical Consultant
Start date: January 1, 2018
For information:
Department of Statistics
The University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Manitoba,
Canada, R3T 2N2
Telephone: 204-474-9801, Fax: 204-474-7621
E-mail (PDF files preferred): stats_dept [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
CENTRE FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF TEACHING AND LEARNING
Position: Full-Time Research Associate
Deadline: August 25, 2017
For information:
Mrs. Jennifer Clark (Jennifer [dot] Clark [at] umanitoba [dot] ca)
RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Department of Internal Medicine
Position: Evelyn Wyrzykowski Research Chair in Cardiology
Position number: 17491
Deadline: December 31, 2017
Start date: April 1, 2018
For information:
Chair, Search Committee
The Evelyn Wyrzykowski Research Chair in Cardiology
Department of Internal Medicine
GC425, Health Sciences Centre
820 Sherbrook Street
Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada R3A 1R9
Email: reg [dot] urbanowski [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Max Rady College of Medicine
Position: Instructor 1
Position number: 24427
Deadline: August 15, 2017
Start date: September 5, 2017
For information:
Mr. Ian Jones, MPAS Program Director,
Master of Physician Assistant Studies
Max Rady College of Medicine, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences,
University of Manitoba
727 McDermot Avenue. R3E 3P5
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3E 0W3 CANADA