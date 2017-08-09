UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
New Academic Jobs – August 9, 2017

New Academic Jobs - August 9, 2017

August 9, 2017 — 

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Department of occupational Therapy

Position: Senior Instructor

Position number: 24006

Deadline: August 15, 2017

Start date: September 1, 2017

For information:
Dr. Reg Urbanowski, Dean
Search Committee Chair and Dean
College of Rehabilitation Sciences, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences
University of Manitoba,
771 McDermot Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA
R3E 0T6
Email: reg [dot] urbanowski [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

 

FACULTY OF SCIENCE

Department of Statistics

Position: Statistical Consultant

Start date: January 1, 2018

For information:
Department of Statistics
The University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Manitoba,
Canada, R3T 2N2
Telephone: 204-474-9801, Fax: 204-474-7621
E-mail (PDF files preferred): stats_dept [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

 

CENTRE FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF TEACHING AND LEARNING

Position: Full-Time Research Associate

Deadline: August 25, 2017

For information:
Mrs. Jennifer Clark (Jennifer [dot] Clark [at] umanitoba [dot] ca)

 

 

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Department of Internal Medicine

Position: Evelyn Wyrzykowski Research Chair in Cardiology

Position number: 17491

Deadline: December 31, 2017

Start date: April 1, 2018

For information:
Chair, Search Committee
The Evelyn Wyrzykowski Research Chair in Cardiology
Department of Internal Medicine
GC425, Health Sciences Centre
820 Sherbrook Street
Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada R3A 1R9
Email: reg [dot] urbanowski [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

 

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Max Rady College of Medicine

Position: Instructor 1

Position number: 24427

Deadline: August 15, 2017

Start date: September 5, 2017

For information:
Mr. Ian Jones, MPAS Program Director,
Master of Physician Assistant Studies
Max Rady College of Medicine, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences,
University of Manitoba
727 McDermot Avenue. R3E 3P5
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3E 0W3 CANADA

 

