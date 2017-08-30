UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
New Academic Jobs – August 30, 2017

August 30, 2017 — 

FACULTY OF SCIENCE

Department of Biological Sciences

Position: Instructor 1

Position number: 24232

Deadline: September 22, 2017

Start date: January 1, 2018, or as soon as possible thereafter

 

 

I.H. ASPER SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

Department of Accounting and Finance

Position: Assistant or Associate Professor

Position number: 24365

Deadline: September 22, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2018

For information:
Steven Zheng, Chair, Finance Search Committee
I.H. Asper School of Business
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3T 5V4

 

