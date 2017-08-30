New Academic Jobs – August 30, 2017
New Academic Jobs - August 30, 2017
August 30, 2017 —
For information:
FACULTY OF SCIENCE
Department of Biological Sciences
Position: Instructor 1
Position number: 24232
Deadline: September 22, 2017
Start date: January 1, 2018, or as soon as possible thereafter
I.H. ASPER SCHOOL OF BUSINESS
Department of Accounting and Finance
Position: Assistant or Associate Professor
Position number: 24365
Deadline: September 22, 2017
Start date: July 1, 2018
For information:
Steven Zheng, Chair, Finance Search Committee
I.H. Asper School of Business
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3T 5V4