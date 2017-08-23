New Academic Jobs – August 23, 2017
FACULTY OF ENGINEERING
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Position: Head, Electrical and Computer Engineering
Position number: BB211
Deadline: September 15, 2017
Start date: January 1, 2017, or as soon as possible thereafter
For information:
J. Beddoes, P.Eng.
Dean of Engineering
University of Manitoba
E2-290 Engineering Building
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3T 5V6
E-mail: dean_engineering [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
U OF M STUDENT COUNSELLING CENTRE
Position: University Counsellor/Psychologist
Position number: 24005
Deadline: September 20, 2017
Start date: October 20 2017
For information:
Prof. David Ness
Director, Student Counselling Centre
474 University Centre
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, MB
R3T 2N2
David_Ness [at] UManitoba [dot] ca
Phone: (204) 474-8619, Fax (204) 474-7558