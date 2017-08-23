New Academic Jobs – August 23, 2017

August 23, 2017 —

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Position: Head, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Position number: BB211

Deadline: September 15, 2017

Start date: January 1, 2017, or as soon as possible thereafter

For information:

J. Beddoes, P.Eng.

Dean of Engineering

University of Manitoba

E2-290 Engineering Building

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3T 5V6

E-mail: dean_engineering [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

U OF M STUDENT COUNSELLING CENTRE

Position: University Counsellor/Psychologist

Position number: 24005

Deadline: September 20, 2017

Start date: October 20 2017

For information:

Prof. David Ness

Director, Student Counselling Centre

474 University Centre

University of Manitoba

Winnipeg, MB

R3T 2N2

David_Ness [at] UManitoba [dot] ca

Phone: (204) 474-8619, Fax (204) 474-7558