UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today

New Academic Jobs – August 23, 2017

New Academic Jobs - August 23, 2017

August 23, 2017 — 

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Position: Head, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Position number: BB211

Deadline: September 15, 2017

Start date: January 1, 2017, or as soon as possible thereafter

For information:
J. Beddoes, P.Eng.
Dean of Engineering
University of Manitoba
E2-290 Engineering Building
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3T 5V6
E-mail: dean_engineering [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

 

U OF M STUDENT COUNSELLING CENTRE

Position: University Counsellor/Psychologist

Position number: 24005

Deadline: September 20, 2017

Start date: October 20 2017

For information:
Prof. David Ness
Director, Student Counselling Centre
474 University Centre
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, MB
R3T 2N2
David_Ness [at] UManitoba [dot] ca
Phone: (204) 474-8619, Fax (204) 474-7558

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top