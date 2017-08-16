New Academic Jobs – August 16, 2017
New Academic Jobs - August 16, 2017
I.H. ASPER SCHOOL OF BUSINESS
Department of Business Administration
Position: Tenure-track position in International Business
Position number: 22017
Deadline: September 20, 2017
Start date: July 1, 2018
For information:
Dr. Wenlong Yuan, Search Committee Chair
I.H. Asper School of Business
Room 426 Drake Centre
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3T 5V4
I.H. ASPER SCHOOL OF BUSINESS
Department of Business Administration
Position: Tenure-track position in Organization Theory or Strategy
Position number: 24272
Deadline: September 20, 2017
Start date: July 1, 2018
For information:
Dr. Wenlong Yuan, Search Committee Chair
I.H. Asper School of Business
Room 426 Drake Centre
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3T 5V4
FACULTY OF SCIENCE
Department of Physics and Astronomy
Position: Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Medical Imaging Physics (Assistant or Associate Professor)
Position number: 24117
Deadline: October 31, 2017
Start date: October 1, 2018
For information:
Ivan [dot] Oresnik [at] umanitoba [dot] ca
FACULTY OF SCIENCE
Department of Physics and Astronomy
Position: Full-time tenured position at the Professor level
Position number: 24376
Deadline: October 1, 2017
Start date: July 1, 2018
For information:
Johan [dot] van [dot] Lierop [at] umanitoba [dot] ca