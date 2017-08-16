UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
New Academic Jobs – August 16, 2017

August 16, 2017 — 

I.H. ASPER SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

Department of Business Administration

Position: Tenure-track position in International Business

Position number: 22017

Deadline: September 20, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2018

For information:
Dr. Wenlong Yuan, Search Committee Chair
I.H. Asper School of Business
Room 426 Drake Centre
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3T 5V4

 

 

I.H. ASPER SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

Department of Business Administration

Position: Tenure-track position in Organization Theory or Strategy

Position number: 24272

Deadline: September 20, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2018

For information:
Dr. Wenlong Yuan, Search Committee Chair
I.H. Asper School of Business
Room 426 Drake Centre
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada R3T 5V4

 

 

FACULTY OF SCIENCE

Department of Physics and Astronomy

Position: Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Medical Imaging Physics (Assistant or Associate Professor)

Position number: 24117

Deadline: October 31, 2017

Start date: October 1, 2018

For information:
Ivan [dot] Oresnik [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

 

FACULTY OF SCIENCE

Department of Physics and Astronomy

Position: Full-time tenured position at the Professor level

Position number: 24376

Deadline: October 1, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2018

For information:
Johan [dot] van [dot] Lierop [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

 

