New Academic Jobs – April 5, 2017

April 5, 2017 —

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Max Rady College of Medicine

Position: Rural Clinical Psychologist

Position number: 20317

Deadline: May 1, 2017

Start date: September 1, 2017

For information:

Dr. Lesley Graff, Chair -Search Committee

Department of Clinical Health Psychology,

Max Rady College of Medicine, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba

PZ 350 – 771 Bannatyne Avenue,

Winnipeg, MB Canada R3E 3N4

Tel: (204) 787-5163

Fax: (204) 787-3755

e-mail: dmcmillan [at] exchange [dot] hsc [dot] mb [dot] ca

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Max Rady College of Medicine

Position: Assistant Professor, Manitoba Centre for Health Policy

Position number: 23460

Deadline: April 30, 2017

Start date: October 1, 2017

For information:

Dr. Stephen Moses

Email: Kathy [dot] Bell [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Max Rady College of Medicine, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba

S113 Medical Services Building, 750 Bannatyne Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba R3E 0W3

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURAL AND FOOD SCIENCES

Department of Food and Human Nutritional Sciences

Position: Instructor 1

Position number: 23732

Deadline: May 12, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2017

For information:

Dr. James D. House

Chair, Search Committee

Department of Food and Human Nutritional Sciences

Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences

University of Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba R3T 2N2

Phone: 1-204-474-6837

Email: james [dot] house [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA LIBRARIES

Position: Coordinator, Learning & Instruction Support

Position number: 22789

Deadline: May 10, 2017

Start date: Juney 1, 2017

For information:

Dr Mary-Jo Romaniuk

University Librarian

The University of Manitoba Libraries

Winnipeg, MB, R3T 2N2

Email: c/o Marissa [dot] DeCastro [at] umanitoba [dot] ca