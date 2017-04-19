UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
New Academic Jobs – April 19, 2017

April 19, 2017 — 

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Max Rady College of Medicine

Position: Department Head, Physiology

Position number: AS634

Deadline: May 19, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2017

For information:
Dr. Brian Postl
Chair Physiology Headship Advisory Committee
230 Basic Medical Sciences Building
745 Bannatyne Avenue
Winnipeg Manitoba, R3C 0J9 CANADA
Telephone: 204 789-3485

 

 

CENTRE FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF TEACHING AND LEARNING

Deadline: May 8, 2017

Start date: July 1, 2017

For information:
email: 1) a cover letter explaining their qualifications for the position and previous experience, 2) their curriculum vitae, and 3) the names and contact information for at least three academic references to:
Mrs. Jennifer Clark (jennifer [dot] clark [at] umanitoba [dot] ca)

 

