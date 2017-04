New Academic Jobs – April 12, 2017

April 12, 2017 —

I.H. ASPER SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

Warren Centre for Actuarial Studies and Research

Position: Dr. L.A.H. Warren Chair in Actuarial Science/Tenure-Track

Position number: 232772/23772

Deadline: May 5, 2017

Start date: January 1, 2018

For information:

Jasmine [dot] Brar [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

GEORGE AND FAY YEE CENTER FOR HEALTHCARE INNOVATION

Max Rady College of Medicine

Position: Assistant Professor, Epidemiologist

Position number: 23781

Deadline: May 8, 2017

Start date: September 1, 2017

For information:

Dr. Terry Klassen

Head, Department of Pediatrics & Child Health

Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

University of Manitoba

Children’s Hospital

CE208 – 840 Sherbrook Street

Winnipeg, MB, R3A 1S1

Fax: (204) 787-4807

Email: izeldenrust [at] exchange [dot] hsc [dot] mb [dot] ca

FACULTY OF GRADUATE STUDIES

Position: Dean

Deadline: April 26, 2017

For information:

Dr. Janice Ristock, Chair, Presidential Advisory Committee, in c/o Pam Trupish, Director, Provost’s Office at pam [dot] trupish [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

RADY FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Max Rady College of Medicine

Position: Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Position number: 22568

Deadline: September 30, 2017

Start date: April 1, 2018

For information:

Dr. Paul Fernyhough

Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics

Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

University of Manitoba

P304 Pathology Building, 770 Bannatyne Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba R3E 0W3

Tel: 204-789-3553

Email: Karen [dot] Donald [at] umanitoba [dot] ca

Fax: (204) 787-4807

Email: izeldenrust [at] exchange [dot] hsc [dot] mb [dot] ca

FACULTY OF EDUCATION

Department of Curriculum, Teaching and Learning

Position: Tenure-Track position at the rank of Assistant Professor in the area of Indigenous Education

Position number: 23693

Deadline: May 12, 2017

For information:

Dr. Richard Hechter, Acting Department Head, c/o the Office of the Dean, Faculty of Education, Room 225, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3T 2N2; Telephone (204) 474-9170 or via email: tamara [dot] gillam [at] umanitoba [dot] ca