NCTR and Katimavik partner to strengthen Reconciliation initiatives for Canadian youth

April 6, 2017 —

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba and Katimavik have announced an agreement to collaborate on community-based youth development projects. This collaboration will ensure that Truth and Reconciliation is a key pillar of all Katimavik’s youth development initiatives, in alignment with the objectives and principles of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

This agreement recognizes the importance of educating, empowering and engaging diverse youth volunteers in the development and implementation of a new relationship based on mutual respect, trust and justice between the Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples of Canada.

On March 1, 2017, Ry Moran, the Director of NCTR and Willy Fournier, Chair of the Board of Directors of Katimavik, signed this partnership agreement.

“We are excited to have Katimavik join the journey toward Truth and Reconciliation with the NCTR,” said Ry Moran, Director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. “Engaging Canada’s youth in tangible and meaningful ways will move Reconciliation forward for this generation and into the future.”

“The NCTR is at the centre of Canada’s growing network of information, expertise and commitment to Reconciliation. Through Katimavik, this agreement will help mobilize youth in communities across Canada to initiate and undertake creative actions focused on informing and engaging other youth to embark on the national path towards Reconciliation”, commented Mr. Fournier. “Katimavik volunteers will continue to lead these types of initiatives when they return to their home communities, and the NCTR will continue to inspire and serve as a supporting network.”

Through this agreement NCTR will provide its full support for the restoration of funding for Katimavik’s national and Indigenous initiatives. As well, Mr. Moran will co-chair Partnership Advisory Council that will support and guide the implementation of Katimavik’s Truth and Reconciliation framework.

Katimavik will also make Truth and Reconciliation a key component in its internal organizational processes. This includes educating every young, future leader in Katimavik programs to understand the historical realities and cultural challenges of Indigenous peoples in Canada, and to engage in developing an equal and just relationship.

As well, Katimavik and the NCTR will work together to ensure the placement of Katimavik volunteers in communities across Canada to support Reconciliation initiatives, with at least one volunteer located at NCTR in Winnipeg.

Through the implementation of this collaborative framework, NCTR and Katimavik will continue to support an informed national understanding of the historical realities and challenges faced by Indigenous peoples in Canada, actively working to make a more just, inclusive and fair Canada.