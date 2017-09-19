National U SPORT Soccer Championship Volunteers Still Needed

September 15, 2017 —

We are so excited for the upcoming 2017 Women’s Soccer U SPORT National Championship from November 8 – 12th, 2017. In order to make this event a success, we do need volunteer support to help ensure that all visiting and home players, parents, and fans have the ultimate tournament experience.

We want to make sure that your volunteer contribution meets your own scheduling needs, and are offering a sign-up schedule. The schedule is set to three or four hour time-slots, and you can sign up for as many, or as few, as you like.

In thanks for your time, we will be offering one day-pass ticket to the tournament for to volunteers who sign up for 1-3 time-slots, and a full tournament package for volunteers who sign up for 4 or more time-slots.

The roles we are looking to fill are:

Welcome Crew: The Welcome Crew is the information hub for all things in the 2017 Women’s Soccer U SPORTS National Championship. Greeters and question answerers, the Welcome Crew will help enhance visitor and fan experience at the tournament. The Welcome Crew will be located at a table just behind the ticket booth, which will also be the volunteer home base throughout the tournament. While welcoming guests and answering questions, as tasks arise from inquires, the Welcome Crew will also help delegate tasks to other on-site volunteers and be a check-in, check-out point for volunteers.

Field Crew: Volunteers in this role will support the Game Operations committee and Facility staff in their needs before, during, and after games. The Field Crew takes care of such things as setting up the field, maintenance and security. On top of this, ball girl coordinators are needed at each of the games to be the on field supervision of the ball girls.

Media Crew: The media crew will work closely with our Bison Sports Information and Media Relations staff. Volunteers in this crew will be helping with tasks such as video, keeping track of game results and other media related duties.

Hospitality Crew: The hospitality crew will take care of setting up and monitoring food and beverages in all of the lounges including the VIP, alumni and coach spaces. They will also be responsible for bringing post game snacks and refreshments to the athlete and officials locker rooms.

Transportation Crew: Volunteers in this role will be responsible for driving our vans and transporting the tournament officials to and from their hotels and the venue. Shuttle drivers are responsible for creating a safe and convenient transportation system, which provides accessible and friendly service.

TO GET ACCESS TO THE SIGN-UP/SCHEDULE SHEET, PLEASE CONTACT VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR, LISA PETERS as soon as possible at lisa [dot] peters [at] umanitoba [dot] ca