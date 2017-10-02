National recognition for record-breaking number of Bison student-athletes

October 2, 2017 —

For the third year in a row, a record number of Bison student-athletes have pushed their limits and achieved national recognition as Academic All-Canadians (AACs). At the completion of the 2016-17 school year, 115 student-athletes were able to maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 (80%) or better in their field of study.

This number overshadows the record from the previous academic year when 104 student athletes received this honour.

Douglas Brown, dean of the Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management, provides welcoming remarks in the University of Manitoba Bisons – The Magazine, on the term student-athlete.

“The concept of the student-athlete is rooted in the history of the British public (private) schools from the early 1800s. At that time all university students were expected to play sport; a student-athlete was, in fact, just a student…[today] our Bison student-athletes draw on their sporting experiences to enhance their academic achievements, engage with their community and grow as leaders and citizens,” says Brown.

The benefit that may result from the upward trend in the number of student-athletes achieving this accolade is the culture that permeates from this success. Bison student-athletes involve themselves in community events through their own athletic council (University of Manitoba Athletic Council), support each other across teams and proudly represent the University across the country week to week.

Achievement in the classroom only lends itself to legacy and opportunity for the Bisons to continually pursue excellence.

“I want to congratulate our 115 Academic All-Canadians! This is a new record for Bison Sports and we are so proud of our student-athletes’ achievements,” says Director of Athletics and Recreation Gene Muller. “Becoming an U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian is the result of sustained discipline and application. They thoroughly deserve this accolade.”

While Bison Sports, the administrative unit that supports student-athletes in and out of the classroom resides within the Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management (which holds nearly 20 per cent of the accomplished AACs), it is clear that the Bisons reach every corner of the University of Manitoba.

Number of AACs by faculty:

Faculty of Architecture – 2

Faculty of Arts – 14

Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences – 5

Asper School of Business – 13

Faculty of Education – 4

Clayton H. Riddell Faculty of Environment, Earth & Resources – 3

Faculty of Engineering – 11

Extended Education – 1

Faculty of Graduate Studies – 1

Rady Faculty of Health Sciences – College of Nursing – 3

Rady Faculty of Health Sciences – Max Rady College of Medicine, Family Social Sciences – 1

Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management – 21

Faculty of Science – 27

University 1 – 9

Other s elected highlights:

Bison female athletes account for 52 per cent (64 of 123) of this year’s list

Track and Field/Cross Country has the highest number of Academic All-Canadians: 47

Nine Bison teams have at least six or more Academic All-Canadians

39 student-athletes (34 per cent of the 115) earned a GPA of 4.0 or higher

A full list of the 2016-17 Bison Academic All-Canadians can be found at gobisons.ca.