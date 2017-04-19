Much more than just an awards gala

April 19, 2017 —

This year’s Distinguished Alumni Awards Celebration of Excellence promises to be the biggest celebration of University of Manitoba alumni to date. Because of growing community support, the gala has moved to the Metropolitan Entertainment Centre, which is a larger venue to showcase the extraordinary performances throughout the evening, ranging from opera to beatboxing.

The Celebration of Excellence is more than an awards show and the calibre of talent on stage that evening will complement the outstanding accomplishments of the U of M’s distinguished alumni. Guests will be treated to inspiring original musical and dance performances brought to life by students, faculty and alumni.

The Winnipeg playwright, performer, musician and U of M alumnus Joseph Aragon re-contextualized pieces from a recent Oscar-winning Hollywood musical. Aragon’s adaptation serves as a dedication to the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients. The piece will feature students from the Desautels Faculty of Music.

Third year U of M music student, Paul Williamson, an outstanding pianist who has recently won numerous awards for his playing, will also grace the stage to wow the audience at this year’s Celebration of Excellence.

Soprano Tracy Dahl has performed in opera houses and on concert stages around the world. The Desautels Faculty of Music voice instructor will sing Summertime from the Porgy and Bess, showcasing what has been described as her “sunshine and rainbows” vocal prowess.

The finale will be an original production by Brenda Gorlick, whose choreography and performances has delighted audiences from stages to stadiums worldwide. Her musical mashup for the Distinguished Alumni Awards Celebration of Excellence marries ethnicity, gender and other influences into a single unified voice, creating a juxtaposition between the vocal and dance performances.

Join us on May 2 for this incredible evening as we honour U of M graduates who have made an impact in people’s lives, both close to home and around the globe.