More Transit changes as Bus Rapid Transit construction continues

August 16, 2017 —

Construction by the City of Winnipeg and Winnipeg Transit continues on the portion of the Southwest Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project that runs through the Fort Garry Campus.

The university has been informed that transit shelters have been demolished at University Crescent and Chancellor Matheson by Frank Kennedy, and at Dafoe by the former Music Building (now the Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning) – and both bus stops have been removed by Winnipeg Transit.

Currently and until August 19, these bus stops have been relocated to University Crescent south of Dafoe (during Canada Summer Games and decommissioning).

This re-route moves back to Maclean on August 20. The University is confirming with Transit whether other stops will be provided.

For information about the Maclean re-routing, see our previous story about the BRT: http://news.umanitoba.ca/construction-notice-watermain-upgrade-dafoe-rd-and-bus-rapid-transit/

Click on map below to enlarge.

