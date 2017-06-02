Mixing Books with the Beach: How High School Grads Can Create a Brighter Future this Summer

June 2, 2017 —

With four years of high school behind them, and a world of possibility ahead of them, graduating students can make the most of their future through summer learning opportunities from Extended Education at the University of Manitoba. Mixing the beach with the books can go a long way for their academic success.

For example, students can take a math skills course hone up on their math skills to prepare for the rigors of their university courses, or to use the course credit to fulfill the math requirements of many courses. They can find more information here: http://extended.cc.umanitoba.ca/math-skills/

As well, students can get a head start on their post-secondary future with Summer University Advantage (SUA). With SUA, they can participate in a range of activities to make a successful transition into university, while earning 3-credit hours. To learn more, visit: http://extended.cc.umanitoba.ca/summer/summer-university-advantage/

The next chapter is about to begin for high school grads. With Extended Education, they can turn the page to an even brighter future this summer.