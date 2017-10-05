October 2, 2017 —

This is not your traditional reunion. This fall, former leaders of the University of Manitoba’s Mini U Programs will reunite, give, compete and social to raise funds to bring more kids to camp.

This year’s Mini U Alumpics event, the second annual, will be hosted right on campus on Saturday November 8, 2017. Playing off a long standing, 15-year, summer tradition called ‘Mini U Olympics’, teams of current and past employees compete in a variety of new and old camp games.

“It’s satisfying to go full tilt and compete against your friends,” 11-year leader and supervisor, Neil Noonan says. “How often do you get to throw a dodgeball at someone you work with?”

Last year’s inaugural event saw over 100 ‘alumpians’ and volunteers participate. Together they raised $1500 which brought more kids to camp through Mini U Program’s subsidy programs.

“It’s all about giving as many opportunities to as many children as we can,” Noonan says, now an alumnus of the program.

Jay Gamey, director of Mini U Programs, says he believes this is just the beginning of a new tradition.

“Our programs attract extremely passionate and giving people,” Gamey says. “This event has allowed us to bring the group together and continue to have a positive impact on the community.”

This year, the event includes a fundraiser social held at the Centro Caboto Centre, 1055 Wilkes Avenue, where prizes will be won and more games will be played. Full event details including team registration and social tickets are available at www.miniu.ca.