Michael Benarroch stepping down as Dean of the I.H. Asper School of Business

March 2, 2017 —

Michael Benarroch will be resigning his position as Dean and CPA Manitoba Chair in Business Leadership at the I.H. Asper School of Business effective July 1, 2017. He has accepted a position at Ryerson University in Toronto to serve as Provost and Vice-President Academic.

“As Dean, Michael was able to propel the Asper School of Business forward, providing innovative experiences for our students and building connections with our business community,” says Janice Ristock, Provost and Vice-President (Academic).

Under Benarroch’s leadership, the Asper School charted an ambitious five-year strategic plan in 2013. The plan has already accomplished many of its objectives, including generating significant growth in graduate student support and research funding and impact.

The school also transformed the Albert D. Cohen Management Library, will soon launch a Masters of Finance program, and, over the next five years, will add Chairs in ethics, finance and leadership.

“I am, and always will be, proud to say that I worked at the Asper School of Business, one of finest business schools in the world,” says Benarroch.