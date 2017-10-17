Metro: ‘The costs are incredible’: Manitoba report weighs emotional, economic toll of MMIWG

That figure reached at least $7 million in 2014, the report said, at an average of $330,000 per case related to expenses for police, court, funeral, counselling and other costs….

The report collected testimonies from 37 family members and friends of MMIWG in Winnipeg, The Pas, Thompson and Sagkeeng First Nation, spanning 14 cases.

Those testimonies showed costs that were “way more important,” said Loxley, who’s also a University of Manitoba economics professor.

“The costs are incredible, when you look at the interviews with the families, the pain is obvious… there’s devastation as a result of this that’s ongoing,” he said….

“If you don’t do anything, of course it’s going to cost you anyway, and you’re just basically not solving a problem,” Loxley said.