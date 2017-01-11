UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today
Metro: Public Safety Building consultations to take a year: development agency

January 11, 2017 

As Metro news reports:

The teardown of Winnipeg’s Public Safety Building and Civic Centre Parkade is at least a year away, if not longer. In September, the city’s planning director said consultations would start that fall. Back then, University of Manitoba professor Brenda Brown tasked her fourth-year class of landscape architecture students to come up with concepts for the site. Some ideas included building a grocery store, opening a skate park or developing affordable housing for students.

 

