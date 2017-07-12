Metro: ‘Leadership problem’ plagues missing and murdered women’s inquiry: U of M prof
As Metro reports:
A string of controversy currently rocking the national inquiry into the murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls reached new heights Tuesday after a commissioner announced she was stepping down.
Marilyn Poitras’ resignation spurred more calls for an overhaul of the inquiry from local experts and advocates.
“It’s huge. It shows you there’s a leadership problem in that inquiry,” said Niigaan Sinclair, assistant professor in the department of Native Studies at University of Manitoba. He thinks now is the time to hit the “reset button” on the process.
“Indigenous women’s organizations should be the ones on the table to decide,” he said of a possible replacement for Poitras. “If the federal government continues to lead this process, it’s a recipe for disaster.”
