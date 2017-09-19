Message from the Dean and Associate Dean

September 15, 2017 —

Recently, there has been considerable attention on our Faculty. Although we cannot comment specifically about any particular case, we wish to extend this message to students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the wider community. A respectful work and learning environment is essential to our collective mission and success, and the Desautels Faculty community is committed to ensuring that these important principles are understood and upheld. Today, University of Manitoba President Dr. David T. Barnard addressed related issues in a communication to the University of Manitoba community, and we draw your attention to his message here:

http://news.umanitoba.ca/message-from-president-barnard/

To our current students, last night we officially opened new state-of-the-art facilities. But without students, these facilities do not serve their purpose. Your success depends on developing your talents through hard work supported by an outstanding educational experience. The Desautels Faculty of Music’s administration, staff and faculty are committed to assisting you in all aspects of your academic programs. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or concerns.

We welcome feedback from students and alumni.

Edmund Dawe, Dean

Karen Jensen, Associate Dean