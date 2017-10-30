Meet the Dean: Todd Mondor, Vice-Provost (Graduate Education) and Dean, Faculty of Graduate Studies

October 30, 2017 —

A tenured professor in the department of psychology, Dr. Todd A. Mondor came to the U of M in 1999 and has sustained a successful academic career as a collaborative administrator and researcher dedicated to student success.

He was appointed in June as Vice-Provost (Graduate Education) and Dean, Faculty of Graduate Studies.

Dr. Mondor shared his insight with UM Today.

What is your vision for graduate education and the Faculty of Graduate Studies moving forward?

I’d like every student who chooses to study in a graduate program at the University of Manitoba to have an outstanding experience.

The Faculty of Graduate Studies must continually seek to improve the service and supports to students and the faculty members who work with them, and work with units and other faculties to ensure the programs offered are the best they can be and are meeting the needs and career aspirations of students.

What do you look forward to the most?

There are many thoughtful and engaged faculty members, support staff, and students at the UofM and I very much enjoy working with them on improving graduate programs and the graduate experience.

What unique perspective do you bring to the faculty?

I suppose that my experience as the first person in my family to attend university gives me an understanding of how intimidating and confusing the university can be for students. It may be that this underlies my focus on assisting students in finding their way to success by simplifying processes, clarifying requirements, and providing the best supports we can.

What pursuits do you enjoy beyond academia?

Outside of the University, my focus is on my family. I enjoy spending time with my wife and children and doing things with them, whatever that may be. In recent years we have spent time in Cape Breton and Churchill seeing the sights, hiking, kayaking, etc.

What is your academic and research background?

My research has always been focused on understanding human auditory perception and cognition.

I completed a PhD at the University of Waterloo, an NSERC post-doctoral fellowship at McGill University and the Montreal Neurological Institute, spent five years as a professor at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, and have been at the UofM since 1999.