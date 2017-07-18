Media Fellowship: Deadline for applications: August 18, 2017

For the first time in Canada, older adults age 65 and over now outnumber children under the age of 15.

New to this year’s Canadian Association on Gerontology’s (CAG) Annual Scientific Meeting is the CAG Media Fellowship that is open to journalists, editors, publishers, electronic media producers, columnists and other editorial communicators who reach general or specialized audiences on a regular basis with new reports or fact-based analysis. The Media Fellow will be invited to write aging related stories and articles focusing on topics delivered at CAG’s upcoming 46th Annual Scientific and Educational Meeting to be held in Winnipeg, Manitoba from October 19–21, 2017. This year’s CAG2017 conference theme is Evidence for Action in an Aging World.

Background information

The Canadian Association on Gerontology (CAG) is Canada’s premier association of those who work, research or have an interest in the field of aging. On a quarterly basis, CAG publishes The Canadian Journal on Aging / La Revue canadienne du vieillissement (CJA), which is a refereed publication of manuscripts on aging with a focus on biology, health sciences, psychology, social sciences, and social policy and practice.

Media Fellow selection

Fellows will be selected from general audience media outlets from Canadian communities. The fellowship requires participating media to deliver a story on aging related issues following the end of the scientific meeting. All articles must be published, broadcast, or posted through distributed or circulated news media entities rather than personal blogs, and will be required to include a note that the article was written/produced in conjunction with the CAG Media Fellowship. Articles written must reach Canadian audiences.