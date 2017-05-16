Master of Fine Art exhibitions begin May 23

May 16, 2017 —

Six master of fine art students are exhibiting their theses in the School of Art Gallery beginning May 23. As part of the MFA exhibitions, the students will also be giving their oral examinations.

The first exhibition, 3… 2.. 1. Chaos runs from May 23 to June 2, with a reception on May 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It features Mallory Donen, Bonny Marin, Pancho Puelles.

Mallory Donen: I Come From a Long Line of Machines

I Come From a Long Line of Machines investigates the repetitive processes of embroidery, finger knitting, and digital-image making using Photoshop, and how they are similar in their use of mechanical systems. Donen embraces systematic processes in order to create art that is similar to that of a programmed machine. She wants to show how machines and humans are alike.

Bonnie Marin: Things You Can’t Outrun

The artwork in Bonnie Marin’s thesis exhibition deals with pain and loss as it relates to death. Each work represents a fragmented narrative that invites the viewer to translate his or her own personal stories through her imagery. Her work is created in the genre of Surrealism and built through the use of found objects combined with wood, wax, and paint.

Pancho Puelles: Seeing Between the Lines; Art of Survival

Pancho’s thesis exhibition work consists of two large works of art: a multi-media sculpture and an installation, both emphasizing social political statements. His work expresses and reflects a wide range of personal and artistic influences. Through thought-provoking multi-media installations, he encourages dialogue regarding social change.

The second exhibition: Briefly, Still Life More, will feature the works of Hassan Kamali Jamil, Lori Lofgren and Kelley Morrel, and runs from June 13 to 23.

For more details about the artists and examination dates, visit http://umanitoba.ca/schools/art/MFA_Exhibitions.html