February 27, 2017 —

Did you know that March is Nutrition Month? The Nutrition Education and Community Outreach (NECO) Committee and the Department of Human Nutritional Sciences presents #uofmnutritionmonth2017, and we want YOU involved!

This year’s theme is “Take the Fight out of Food!” Eating should be joyful, and not a source of everyday frustration and confusion. Each week of March will feature a common “food fight”: food fads, digestive woes, picky eating, eating and stress, and managing a medical condition. We invite you to join us in improving our relationship with food, no matter the struggle.

How YOU can get involved:

Check out our interactive booths throughout the month, where you can enter to win contests to win fantastic prizes that include a FitBit, cookbooks, S’well water bottles, lunch bags and Tupperware containers, and Superstore gift cards! We will also be handing out free fruit, Hemp Heart samples from Manitoba Harvest, and cookbooks from Lentils, Egg Farmers of Manitoba, Pulse Canada, and Manitoba Pork!

Wednesday, March 15 th , 2017, from 9:30am – 2:30pm @ University Centre [COLLABORATION WITH THE UMSU FARMER’S MARKET IN THE UNIVERSITY CENTRE MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM]

, 2017, from 9:30am – 2:30pm @ University Centre [COLLABORATION WITH THE UMSU FARMER’S MARKET IN THE UNIVERSITY CENTRE MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM] Thursday, March 16 th , 2017, from 9:30am – 2:30pm @ The Active Living Centre

, 2017, from 9:30am – 2:30pm @ The Active Living Centre Monday, March 20 th , 2017, from 9:30am – 2:30pm @ The Engineering Atrium

, 2017, from 9:30am – 2:30pm @ The Engineering Atrium Tuesday, March 21 st , 2017, from 9:30am – 2:30pm @ The Agriculture Atrium

, 2017, from 9:30am – 2:30pm @ The Agriculture Atrium Thursday, March 23rd, 2017, from 9:30am – 2:30pm @ University Centre [FREE COFFEE @ 12PM ON BEHALF OF ARAMARK!]

Participate in our month-long Instagram Contest by posting pictures of how YOU fight stress instead of turning to food for comfort. Examples include listening to music, taking a walk, exercising, reading a book, and/or talking to a friend. Be creative!! Be sure to tag us (@uofm_neco) and use the hashtag #uofmnutritionmonth2017 to enter our contest for your chance to win a S’well water bottle at the end of the month!

Stop in at our Bannock Making Session and learn how to make this simple and delicious food!

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Time: 3:30-5:30 pm

Location: Migizii Agamik Aboriginal Student Lodge

Attend our afternoon Body Talks workshop, where Dr. Semone Myrie (professor in the Department of Human Nutritional Sciences) and Jorie Janzen (registered dietitian and an expert in sports nutrition), will be presenting “Take the Fight Out of Food Stress.”

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2016

Time: 12:15-12:45 pm

Location: Active Living Centre Agora

We want to hear from you and see how you are making steps towards a healthier YOU!

Tag us on Facebook (@uofm_neco), Twitter (@uofm_neco), and Instagram (@uofm_neco) using the hashtag #uofmnutritionmonth2017 throughout the month of March!