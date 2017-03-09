March Instagram photo contest winner

April 3, 2017 —

Spring is finally here and your photos prove it. Last month students were invited to share photos of the signs of spring on campus in our March @umstudent Instagram photo contest. We loved seeing your photos of the sun, melting snow and our friends the Canada geese. The winning image was captured by @sleepyoryx who will receive a $25 gift card to the Bookstore.

Stay tuned to @umstudent for details of our April Instagram photo contest, where sharing pics of your favourite campus views could award you $25 at the Bookstore.

Take a look at our top entries from the March contest below.