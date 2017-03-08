March 7, 2017 —

The Manitoba Undergraduate Healthcare Symposium, hosted by members of the UManitoba Undergraduate Leaders in Healthcare (UM-ULH), is the first student-run conference of its kind in Manitoba. The conference will allow undergraduate students to see inspiring keynote speakers, and attend seminars, case challenges, research competitions and hands-on workshops, all of which pertain to the Canadian healthcare system.

The conference will run from May 12 – 14, 2017 at the University of Manitoba Bannatyne campus with the theme of this year’s conference being, “Looking Forward: The Future of Healthcare.”

Conference registration is $100, which includes access to a Friday night social, breakfast and lunch on Saturday and Sunday , Saturday night dinner and dance, 5 hands-on workshops, 3 keynotes, a seminar and case-challenge.

Registration is open to all undergraduate students, there are only 125 spots. Additionally, delegates will receive Co-Curricular Record (CCR) credit for attending.

Being in an environment with like-minded individuals will be a much-appreciated escape from stress, while networking and forming long-lasting friendships. The UManitoba Undergraduate Leaders in Healthcare envisions the conference as an opportunity for students from across the country to exchange knowledge and network with professionals in an interdisciplinary fashion between all the colleges from the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, including medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, nursing, and respiratory and occupational therapy.

Healthcare in Canada is advancing rapidly. With new topics arising every day, we cannot fall behind. We are the emerging leaders of healthcare – the students of today, the professionals of tomorrow. It is our duty to grow together and to educate ourselves to our fullest ability in the time we have now as undergrads in order to leave a legacy of leadership at the University of Manitoba.

This goal is not meant for us as individuals, it is meant for us collectively as a school, as a network, and as a community of like-minded individuals striving to achieve our aspirations one step at a time.

Let’s move forward together. Register now!

For any questions about the Manitoba Undergraduate Healthcare Symposium, or to register for the research competition, email executive [at] umulh [dot] com

2016 Manitoba Undergraduate Healthcare Symposium Wrap Up Video