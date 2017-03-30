Manitoba researchers awarded primary and integrated health care grants

March 29, 2017 —

Two research grants have been awarded to research teams led by University of Manitoba researchers with the George & Fay Yee Centre for Healthcare Innovation (CHI).

The grants, awarded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Pan-Canadian SPOR Network in Primary and Integrated Healthcare Innovations, total more than $275,000. Additional partnership funding is being provided by Research Manitoba.

Tara Stewart, a CIH researcher and assistant professor in the U of M’s Max Rady College of Medicine, is a co-principal investigator on a $254,000 grant that will produce a comparative policy analysis of innovations that connect primary health care to social services, public health programs and community supports in Canada. The project involves a collaboration of research teams across eight provinces.

“This analysis will help inform on models for comprehensive management of patients with complex health and social care needs,” says Stewart.

The analysis will compare relevant policies in Canadian provinces and territories, identify publicly supported programs designed to connect across health and social care, and measure service integration design elements and implementation factors. The project received partner funding of $34,000 from Research Manitoba.

Bhupendrasinh Chauhan, a research associate with CHI Knowledge Synthesis and an assistant professor in the U of M’s College of Pharmacy, received a $25,000 grant for the project, “Interventions and Policies Influencing Primary Healthcare Professionals Managing Chronic Diseases: An Evidence Synthesis”.

The project will undertake a systematic review of existing literature to evaluate interventions and policies influencing primary health-care professionals, and the evidence that exists to inform the patient-centred medical home model to better manage patients with chronic diseases.

“Findings and insights from the project will be translated into evidence-based recommendations and shared with stakeholders who can further translate the findings to relevant policies to bring real practice change,” says Chauhan.

Ryan Zarychanski, associate director with CHI Knowledge Synthesis and an assistant professor ad clinician-scientist in the U of M’s College of Medicine, is a co-principal investigator alongside Chauhan. Their project received matching funds of $25,000 from Research Manitoba, the University of Manitoba Rady Faculty of Health Sciences’ College of Pharmacy, and the Saskatoon Health Research Foundation.

“Both research projects are the product of a network-approach, with each bringing together a multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary team to address questions that are relevant to primary and integrated care” says Gayle Halas, director of Manitoba’s Primary and Integrated Healthcare Innovation Network (MPN) and assistant professor in the Max Rady College of Medicine. “We are very excited about the upcoming work of these researchers who are not only working within Manitoba, but across several provinces.”

MPN works collaboratively with CHI which also functions as Manitoba’s CIHR Support for Patient-Oriented Research SUPPORT Unit.

About The George & Fay Yee Centre for Healthcare Innovation

The George & Fay Yee Centre for Healthcare Innovation is a partnership between the University of Manitoba and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority. CHI brings together leaders and practitioners from all disciplines in academia and practice to ensure the latest research and evidence are translated into improved patient outcomes, enhanced patient experiences and improved access to care for Manitobans. For more information please visit: chimb.ca.