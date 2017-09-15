U of M alumni wanted for distinguished awards

September 15, 2017 —

From the honey we put in tea, ultrasounds given to moms-to-be, or life-saving vaccines for victims of global epidemics, graduates of the University of Manitoba are transforming and improving our world.

The Distinguished Alumni Awards are our opportunity, as Manitobans, to recognize our homegrown talent who are having an impact all over the globe.

Since 1959, the Distinguished Alumni Awards have honoured graduates whose outstanding accomplishments have inspired people close to home and around the world.

Past recipients include Dr. Cameron Jay, whose research improved the management of bees for honey production and crop pollination; Dr. Edward Lyons, who demonstrated ultrasound is safe for fetuses and mothers; and Dr. Gary Wong, who was part of the Winnipeg team that discovered a treatment for Ebola.

These recipients are often hidden heroes—their accomplishments more widely recognized than their own names. The Distinguished Alumni Awards brings them into the spotlight to help inspire others to strive for their own success.

Sister Lesley Sacouman, who co-founded Rossbrook House and opened the Holy Names House of Peace for immigrant and refugee woman, received the Community Service award at the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Awards. “I was honoured to accept this award on behalf of all my distinguished teachers and mentors who seized my imagination and challenged me to leap and trust that the net would unfold,” she says.

Another recipient in 2017, national soccer star and two-time Olympian Desiree Scott, has a name that many people recognize. Presenting her with the Outstanding Young Alumni award not only celebrated her accomplishments as an athlete, but as a proud ambassador for KidSport Winnipeg, too.

“I love teaching kids that dedication can get you there,” says Scott. “You have to recognize there’ll be ups and downs, but … the struggles are part of the successes. The hard work truly does pay off.”

The Distinguished Alumni Awards recognize alumni in the categories of professional achievement, lifetime achievement, community service, service to the U of M, and outstanding young alumni.

To nominate a University of Manitoba grad, please visit www.umanitoba.ca/distinguishedalumni. Nominations close Tuesday, October 31, 2017.