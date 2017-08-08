Making People Our Purpose

August 8, 2017 —

This year’s interactive symposium will offer education on resources, discussion of philosophies, and practical tools that case managers can take back to their roles to best ensure successful claims outcomes. The Symposium offers a holistic approach to case management that focuses on the following topics:

· The evolution of a disability claim

· Identifying and overcoming barriers to wellness and better health

· Transitioning from insurance funding to community resources

· Empathic interviewing

KEYNOTE PRESENTERS

Former federal MP and current Manitoba MLA Steven Fletcher, will provide the opening keynote on Life Beyond Disability and how those with disabilities can “reinvent” themselves by identifying and overcoming barriers to health and wellness.

Music therapist Jennifer Buchanan will close the symposium with her interactive and inspirational presentation on the power of music to transform lives, both personally and professionally.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

The symposium is intended for professionals from a wide range of backgrounds including:

Case Managers, Community Health and Social Service Providers, Insurance Providers, Educators, Quality and Client Service Administrators, Community Care Service Providers, Veterans Program providers, Community Agencies, Law, and Recreation, Human Resource Professionals, Health and Safety Specialists, Managers and Supervisors.

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 – 8:00am-4:30pm

Victoria Inn Hotel and Convention Centre

1808 Wellington Avenue

REGISTER NOW!

$195 Early Bird fee until August 30, 2017!

After August 30, fee is $225.

Registration deadline is September 20, 2017.

For more information on registering, please visit the Case Management Symposium Website or email Extended [at] umanitoba [dot] ca