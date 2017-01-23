January 23, 2017 —

A major infrastructure funding announcement will take place at the University of Manitoba on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

Participating in this event will be:

Mr. Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and MP for Winnipeg South

Ian Wishart, Minister of Education and Training

Dr. David Barnard, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Manitoba

Jonathan Beddoes, Dean, Faculty of Engineering

They will be announcing support for the Innovation Hub in Smartpark, and the Stanley Pauley Engineering Building.

What: Announcing support for the Innovation Hub in Smartpark, and the Stanley Pauley Engineering Building

When: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 1 p.m.

Where: EITC Atrium, Engineering Building, 75 Chancellors Circle, Fort Garry Campus