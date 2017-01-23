UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today
Major infrastructure funding announcement

January 23, 2017 — 

A major infrastructure funding announcement will take place at the University of Manitoba on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

Participating in this event will be:

  •  Mr. Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and MP for Winnipeg South
  • Ian Wishart, Minister of Education and Training
  •  Dr. David Barnard, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Manitoba
  • Jonathan Beddoes, Dean, Faculty of Engineering

They will be announcing support for the Innovation Hub in Smartpark, and the Stanley Pauley Engineering Building.

What: Announcing support for the Innovation Hub in Smartpark, and the  Stanley Pauley Engineering Building
When: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 1 p.m.
Where: EITC Atrium, Engineering Building, 75 Chancellors Circle, Fort Garry Campus

Research at the University of Manitoba is partially supported by funding from the Government of Canada Research Support Fund.

UM Today Staff

,

