Major infrastructure funding announcement
January 23, 2017 —
A major infrastructure funding announcement will take place at the University of Manitoba on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Participating in this event will be:
- Mr. Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and MP for Winnipeg South
- Ian Wishart, Minister of Education and Training
- Dr. David Barnard, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Manitoba
- Jonathan Beddoes, Dean, Faculty of Engineering
They will be announcing support for the Innovation Hub in Smartpark, and the Stanley Pauley Engineering Building.
What: Announcing support for the Innovation Hub in Smartpark, and the Stanley Pauley Engineering Building
When: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 1 p.m.
Where: EITC Atrium, Engineering Building, 75 Chancellors Circle, Fort Garry Campus
Research at the University of Manitoba is partially supported by funding from the Government of Canada Research Support Fund.