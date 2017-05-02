Major donation to be announced tomorrow, will create unique institute

May 2, 2017 —

On May 3, Great-West Life, Investors Group, Power Corporation of Canada and the University of Manitoba will announce the creation of a new and unique institute that will transform Manitoba’s economic, social and cultural life for generations to come.

What: Gift announcement, Front and Centre Campaign

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Great-West Life Conference Centre, 100 Osborne Street North, Winnipeg.

Please use back door. Limited parking is available on Colony Street behind Great-West Life.